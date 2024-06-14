Massive blaze destroys several shops in Chandni Chowk

Several shops were gutted by a blaze that broke out in a building in Chandni Chowk on Thursday, destroying property and goods worth crores of rupees, said officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

A call regarding the fire at Marwadi Katra on Nai Sadak was received at 5 p.m., after which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the site, said DFS director Atul Garg. However, as the fire blazed on, 26 more vehicles were deployed to douse it, he said.

Senior DFS official Sanjay Tomar said the “massive” fire was especially serious due to the cluster of shops present in the narrow lane.

“We are taking further precaution to stop the fire from spreading. The area has several old structures which have been turned into shops in a crowded marketplace. Moreover, the shops have combustible material like sarees and other clothes. We have surrounded the area from all four sides to ensure the blaze is contained,” he said, adding that no casualties had taken place so far.

Adding that the lanes were “too narrow” for fire tenders to effectively pass through, Mr. Tomar said the DFS was using water bowers and hydraulic platforms to douse the flames. “Our only job is to ensure that nobody gets injured,” he said.

‘Massive losses’

While expressing concern over the outbreak of the fire, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the incident had caused “massive losses” for traders whose shops were engulfed in flames.

Mr. Khandelwal said the negligence of the BSES and the Delhi government was responsible for the losses, and that they must compensate the traders.

“While the initial cause of the fire is not yet established, it spread quickly as the BSES cables hanging in the area caught fire,” said Mr. Kapoor.

