Massive blaze at Kavi Nagar building

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey commercial complex in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said.

A PCR call was received at 7 a.m. regarding a fire at a building in C-Block market, Kavi Nagar. The fire department pressed 12 fire tenders into service to control the blaze.

People were present in the building were rescued in time. The fire broke out on the ground floor and it spread to the other floors, said fire officials.

High-tension wires

A fireman said that it took time to operate the ladder-mounted fire engine due to overhead high-tension wires. Before operating the engine, they first asked the electricity department to shut down the power supply in the area.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire broke out due to short circuit at a departmental store located on the ground floor and then spread to two restaurants on the first and second floor of the building. Fortunately, few people were present in the building at that time and they were safely rescued, officials said.

The fire was doused within two hours, but the cooling operation continued for the next five hours.

The police said they have summoned the building owner to present the fire NOC proof as during initial investigation, they found the building not adhering to fire safety guidelines. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.