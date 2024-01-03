Massive 19.5% of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were EV: Kailash Gahlot

January 03, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on December 31 after multiple extensions. It will be extended till March 31, officials had said.

"Delhi records a massive 19.5% EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in Dec 2023. It is the HIGHEST ever among any state in India till date.

"Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric," Mr. Gahlot said in a post on X.

The minister shared percentages of EV sales in Delhi from January to December. In March, 14.7 per cent of the total vehicles sold were EV, the second highest in the year while in May, the percentage stood at 14.4 per cent.

"Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed towards providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens.#GreenDelhi #CleanDelhi #ElectricDelhi #SwichDelhi," Mr. Gahlot added in the post.