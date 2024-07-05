‘Mass transfers will impact the process of teaching and learning’

Amid the row over their mandatory transfer, Delhi government school teachers said the new policy does not leave them with an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When three-four teachers are transferred at the same time, it impacts the teaching and learning process. Apart from teaching, they also handle other administrative work. For instance, if a particular teacher has been handling admissions every year, that teacher becomes well-versed in the procedure. Now, we will have to redistribute the work,” said the principal of a Delhi government school who did not wish to be named.

Virendra Singh Yadav, president, Delhi All School Teachers’ Association of NCT, said the orders are “not in favour of either the students or the teachers”. “Over time, students build a bond with their teachers, and now they will have to start from scratch. Personal rapport is important for both teachers and students.”

Mr. Yadav added that the move will also cause logistical issues. “Many teachers have been residing close to their schools. Now, some of them will have to travel farther. Several teachers are close to retirement age. They, too, will have to start at a new school from scratch,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.