GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mass transfers will impact the process of teaching and learning’

Amid the row over their mandatory transfer, teachers say order ‘not in favour of either the students or the teachers’

Published - July 05, 2024 12:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the row over their mandatory transfer, Delhi government school teachers said the new policy does not leave them with an option.

“When three-four teachers are transferred at the same time, it impacts the teaching and learning process. Apart from teaching, they also handle other administrative work. For instance, if a particular teacher has been handling admissions every year, that teacher becomes well-versed in the procedure. Now, we will have to redistribute the work,” said the principal of a Delhi government school who did not wish to be named.

Virendra Singh Yadav, president, Delhi All School Teachers’ Association of NCT, said the orders are “not in favour of either the students or the teachers”. “Over time, students build a bond with their teachers, and now they will have to start from scratch. Personal rapport is important for both teachers and students.”

Mr. Yadav added that the move will also cause logistical issues. “Many teachers have been residing close to their schools. Now, some of them will have to travel farther. Several teachers are close to retirement age. They, too, will have to start at a new school from scratch,” he said.

Related Topics

Delhi / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.