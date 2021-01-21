Mass mobilisation in Punjab for Republic Day tractor parade

Bike and tractor rallies are being organised by volunteers in all villages as a trial

As the farmers’ protest is escalating, Punjab is witnessing mass mobilisation for the Republic Day tractor-trolley parade in Delhi.

“In all villages, bike and tractor rallies are being organised every day by our ground-level volunteers. They are going to every nook and corner to exhort those who are still at home to come out in support of the farmers and reach Delhi on January 26,” said Amreek Singh, District Pradhan, Bharat Kisan Union- Jalandhar (Kadian).

Mr. Singh said women in villages are also carrying out jaago -- groups knocking on the doors of each house and asking them to participate. He also said that multiple tractors are being loaded on top of trolleys. “Two tractors are loaded on top of a trolley. It serves two purposes – more vehicles being brought in and saving fuel,” he said.

Saving money, fuel

Explaining further, Mr. Singh said the fuel cost to travel from Punjab to Delhi is around ₹12,000, and by packing two tractors in a trolley they end up saving nearly ₹25,000. “We’ve also hired trailer to bring 10 tractors in one go. We give them ₹50,000 and still end up saving ₹70,000,” he said.

Santok Singh Sandhu, Kirti Kisan union member, said that 120 tractors filled with labour groups will be coming for Republic Day parade.

From the Singhu border, only tractors will be part of the parade, they said.

Anticipated move

After the talks between government and farmer leaders, protesting farmers said that they had anticipated this move by the government and weren’t expecting the deadlock to end. “If the government hasn’t nudged till now, what difference would have happened today [Wednesday]? The situation will remain the same and we will not move,” said Manpreet Singh from Ludhiana.