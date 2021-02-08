Mass arrests harden resolve of farmers, supporters

NEW DELHI

08 February 2021

For many, finding names of their loved ones on the police list of people arrested for the January violence was a relief, ‘at least we got to know they are alive... they will be ok’

Dilshad Khan, 21, and Navjot Singh Jyoti, 26, who had come to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, disappeared on January 29. Their friends and families had no idea where the two men were until, on February 1, the Delhi police released a list of people arrested in connection with incidents of violence.

The men were among 120 people arrested following clashes between protesters and ‘locals’ near the Singhu border on January 29. The Hindu spoke to the families and friends of four people who have been arrested.

Three friends

Dilshad and Navjot’s friend Navdeep said they had all come from Mohali for the parade. But their group leader told them that the rally had been cancelled and so the friends made their way back to the Singhu border.

“We stayed together the whole time, but on January 29, they went to roam around and also to buy something from Narela. Then we didn’t hear from them,” he said.

“We kept trying their numbers but no one picked up, later the phones were switched off. We looked for them all across the protest site at Singhu border and also got announcements made. We then looked in Tikri border also. Then we went to a police station in Narela but we weren’t given any information there either,” he said.

On February 1, Delhi Police released a list of people arrested in connection with the clashes. Dilshad and Navjyot’s names were on the list. “We all heaved a sigh of relief. At least they are alive,” he said, adding that no one told Navjot’s parents that he had been missing.

Navjot comes from a family of small farmers, his father also works as driver and his mother is ill. The family does not regret sending him to participate in the protest even though he is an only child. “If we get scared and don’t go for the protest then how will we get the three laws repealed?” said Navjot’s cousin Amarpreet Singh.

“It is worrying that he is arrested, but he is okay. He will be out in no time,” added Amarpreet.

Navjot had given his mother medicine before he left for the protest on January 25. His father is uneducated and doesn’t understand legal proceedings but his extended family is in touch with lawyers in Delhi.

Dilshad, a factory worker, had decided to come to the protest as Navjot was his best friend. “We are not farmers but he went with his friend,” said Dilshad’s elder brother Dilbar, who is in touch with Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s legal team.

“He told us he was serving people at the protest. When we spoke to him after his arrest, he just asked me to hire a lawyer and get him out of jail,” said Dilbar.

Wrong place, wrong time

Ankit Deswal, a 21-year-old national gold medallist wrestler from Haryana’s Panipat, was arrested in Narela. His family believes he was detained as “police were angry on January 29 and there was a Kisan Union flag on Ankit’s car”.

His brother Manjeet, 24, said Ankit and his friend were on their way to an akhada in Sonipat and were crossing Narela when they were stopped and detained by the police.

“He called us and told us that they were randomly stopped because of the flag,” Manjeet said.

The family was informed about the arrest the next morning when they received a call from the police station. “When we spoke to Ankit on the phone, all he said was that he wants to come out because he wants to go to the akhada and practice,” said Manjeet.

Manjeet said Ankit participated in the protest on a few occasions, but the “family was not actively participating”.

“However, after Ankit’s arrest, we are participating regularly. The police have arrested my brother for no reason. In our village, if you arrest one, five more will be ready to go behind the bars,” said Manjeet.

Out for groceries

Harvinder Singh’s family is sure that he will go back to the protest site once he is released from jail and that the arrest will not deter his spirit to fight.

The 56-year-old from Patiala had been camping at the protest site since November 26. On January 29, Harvinder had gone to Narela to buy groceries, said his cousin Mittarbir.

“I called him around 3.15 p.m. and asked him where he was. He told me he was going to Narela to buy some items. I told him I will come along and asked him to wait till I reached,” he added.

Half an hour later, when Mittarbir tried to call Harvinder, his phone was switched off. For the next few hours, several calls were made to find him but to no avail.

Around 3.30 a.m., Harvinder’s son received a WhatsApp message from his father’s phone number informing him that he had been arrested and that he was at Alipur police station.

“We went to the station the next morning but were not allowed inside. Eventually, we were told that he had been sent to Tihar jail. Later, we were informed that he had been shifted to Rohini jail. I had a word with him over the phone. He said he was okay but needed clothes, so, a lawyer helped us with that,” Mittarbir said, adding that the family has no regrets and the arrest doesn’t change the way they feel about the farmers’ struggle.

Police response

Responding to a detailed questionnaire sent by The Hindu on the arrest of the four persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said: "All relevant facts pertaining to these arrests are placed in the case file. After perusing the same, the Judge was pleased to send these accused to judicial custody. Since the matter is sub judice, it will be improper to comment on the version of family members".