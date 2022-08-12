Mask mandate back in city, violators to be fined ₹500

Fine not applicable to those travelling together in private four-wheelers

A mask seller setting up his kiosk at a market in the Capital. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Fine not applicable to those travelling together in private four-wheelers

The Delhi government had decided to enforce the mandatory use of masks in public places amid spiraling COVID cases and test positivity rate in the Capital.

District Magistrates have been instructed to strictly enforce the order and slap ₹500 challan on violators.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has increased in the Capital over the past fortnight, an order issued by the South Delhi district stated.

The fine, however, will not be applicable to those travelling together in private four-wheelers, it added. The DDMA had raised the fine amount to ₹2,000 in November 2021, in view of a surge in cases.

This was slashed to ₹500 in February 2022 before being lifted altogether after a decision by the DDMA in its meeting on March 31. The fine of ₹500 was reimposed with rising cases, from April 22.

Though still in place, enforcement of the mask mandate had slackened with the less virulent Omicron variant of the virus surfacing and the resulting resumption of normal activities with lifting of curbs, officials said.

The South Delhi District Magistrate has formed three teams for enforcement of wearing face masks in public places.

The teams will work under the supervision of tehsildars from the sub-divisions concerned, who will monitor the enforcement exercise and report on a daily basis the number of challans issued to the Coordination Branch of the district, it said.