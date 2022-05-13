Maruti Suzuki to set up new facility in Haryana

Firm to invest ₹11,000 crore in phase I

Firm to invest ₹11,000 crore in phase I

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it will invest ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in Haryana.

The process for allotment of land to Maruti Suzuki by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. in Sonipat was completed on Friday.

Spread across 800 acres, the upcoming site at Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda would be the largest single site for the company, said Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki.

The first plant, with a manufacturing capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles per annum, is expected to be commissioned before 2025 subject to administrative approvals, according to a press statement issued by the company. The site will have space for three more manufacturing plants in the future.

The site will have a total manufacturing capacity of 1 million vehicles when completed.

Maruti Suzuki had been in discussion with the Haryana Government for long in connection with the new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.