‘Married couples took part in mass wedding event in Noida, U.P.’

Around 11 couples, who had taken part in a mass wedding ceremony in Greater Noida on February 24, were found to be already married, with some of the couples even having kids. The authorities uncovered the irregularities after taking note of some media reports.

Four couples found so far

In October 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government had launched a mass marriage scheme where ₹35,000 is given to each couple, including household items as gifts.

Under the scheme, ₹20,000 is deposited in the bride’s bank account, ₹10,000 is spent on gifts and ₹5,000 is spent on wedding arrangements.

It is suspected that the couples took part in the event for monetary benefits.

The district administration has formed a committee to look into the matter. Sources said four couples have already been found at fault and action will be initiated against them.

“The media reports have suggested that 11 couples from Cheeti-Nangla of Danakur, who participated in the programme, were already married. We have formed a panel to check all the couples who tied the knot on February 24. We have ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the four couples and take legal action against them,” said B. N. Singh, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The purpose of the government’s Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana was to help people belonging to poor sections. We will also take action against the members who selected the couples without checking their backgrounds,” said Mr. Singh.

On February 24, over 66 couples had tied the knot during the ceremony organised by the district administration in Greater Noida.