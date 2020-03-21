Delhi

Markets to be shut for 3 days starting today: traders’ body

A view of the Sunder Nagar Market as traders’ association decided to close it till March 31. The market was closed on Thursday.

A view of the Sunder Nagar Market as traders’ association decided to close it till March 31. The market was closed on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Chemist shops, dairy and consumables stores to remain open

Markets in Delhi will remain shut for three days starting Saturday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Friday. However, the traders’ body has exempted chemist shops as well as dairy and general consumables stores from the shut down.

“In the wake of the rapidly growing threat of COVID-19, prominent trade leaders across Delhi have decided to close business establishments for the next three days beginning Saturday to prevent community transmission of the virus,” the traders’ body said in a statement.

It added that all seven crore trader-members of CAIT across the country would close their business on March 22 to join the ‘janta curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traders’ body said that there was adequate supply of goods at present, but panic buying would strain the supply chain. Keeping this in mind, the CAIT has advised traders to discourage customers from buying goods above a normal quantity.

The CAIT will review the situation on March 23 to decide on future action.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:35:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/markets-to-be-shut-for-3-days-starting-today-traders-body/article31123440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY