Markets to be shut for 3 days starting today: traders’ body

Markets in Delhi will remain shut for three days starting Saturday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Friday. However, the traders’ body has exempted chemist shops as well as dairy and general consumables stores from the shut down.

“In the wake of the rapidly growing threat of COVID-19, prominent trade leaders across Delhi have decided to close business establishments for the next three days beginning Saturday to prevent community transmission of the virus,” the traders’ body said in a statement.

It added that all seven crore trader-members of CAIT across the country would close their business on March 22 to join the ‘janta curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traders’ body said that there was adequate supply of goods at present, but panic buying would strain the supply chain. Keeping this in mind, the CAIT has advised traders to discourage customers from buying goods above a normal quantity.

The CAIT will review the situation on March 23 to decide on future action.