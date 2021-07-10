Markets in Karol Bagh, Rohini shut owing to violation of COVID rules

Vaccination drive under way at DDU Marg on Friday. SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:17 IST

Capital records 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths

The Delhi government on Friday ordered the closure of Gaffar market and Naiwala market in Karol Bagh as well as the DDA market in Rohini’s Sector owing to violation of COVID protocols.

“Market shopkeepers, thiyawallahs/vendors, and general public in Gaffar market and Naiwala, Karol Bagh are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market association and shopkeepers are not able to ensure COVID protocols in the aforesaid markets for the past three days,” a DDMA order said.

It stated that the Market Welfare Association of Gaffar Market and Naiwala have failed to ensure the strict compliance of the guidelines of COVID-19 and that if any shopkeeper is found violating the order, necessary action will be taken according to the DDMA Act.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut for violation of COVID-19 norms.

On Friday, a health bulletin released by the government said 81 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the Capital along with three deaths.

It added that 73,192 COVID tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.11%.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began has grown to 14,34,954 and the total number of fatalities stands at 25,011.

The health bulletin added that 1,59,010 more beneficiaries had been vaccinated, of which 1,11,447 had gotten their first dose. The total number of beneficiaries vaccinates is 86,86,050.