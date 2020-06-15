Market associations to keep stores open: CAIT

New Delhi

15 June 2020 05:49 IST

Development came after Amit Shah’s meeting with Delhi govt., associations

Traders’ body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Sunday said that subsequent to interventions made by Home Minister Amit Shah and his meeting with the Delhi government, market associations have decided to keep stores open in the Capital.

Earlier, the traders’ body had carried out a comprehensive survey of market associations in the city, according to which nearly 88% market associations were in favour of shutting down markets to curb the spread of COVID-19, it said.

The Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association plans to shut stores on Monday in the usually busy market, given the lack of footfall and rapid spread of the virus.

Options suggested

While appreciating the steps announced by the Home Minister, CAIT said that if the situation warranted so, respective associations will take a call about the markets, either to open on an odd-even basis or on some other formula such as staying open for four days a week.

At a meeting of about 275 trade leaders, it was decided that “since each market has different dynamics in terms of wholesale or retail and customer flow is different for each market, the social distancing norms vary from market-to-market and based on their own perception and number of COVID-19 positive cases, individual markets may take their decision in the best interest of the traders and customers of Delhi”, the traders’ body said.