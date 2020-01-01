Marginal rise in Delhi’s forest cover

Forest cover in the Capital increased by three square kilometres from the previous assessment, according to the biennial India State of Forest Report (ISFR), which was made public on Monday.

The latest estimate is based on the satellite imagery of November 2017. The previous assessment was in October-December 2015.

The total forest cover of Delhi is 195.44 sq km, which is 13.18% of the National Capital Territory’s area. About 6.72 square kilometre of this is classified as Very Dense Forest (VDF) or possessing trees with a canopy density of greater than 70%, 56.42 sq km is moderately dense forest and 132 sq km is ‘open forest.’ About 136 sq km of the forest cover is in south and south-west Delhi.

Trees outside forest constituted about 129 sq km, an increase from 113 sq km.

The total carbon stock of forest in the State is 1.25 million tons which is 0.017% of the country’s carbon stock. During the assessment, the officials recorded 16 tree species, 11 shrubs and 36 herbs and much of the forest is classified as ‘tropical dry deciduous forest.’

The dominant tree species outside of forests mainly include prosopis juliflora, azadirachta indica, morus species and eucalyptus, which are exotic varieties.

The ISFR 2019 revealed that forest cover in India increased by 3,976 square kilometres (sq km) but with a sharp decline in the north-eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram. At 712,249 sq km, India’s forest cover constituted 21.67% of geographical area or 0.12% more than last year.

Top three States with an increase in forest cover are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.