Marginal dip in DU 3rd cut-off list

17 October 2021 01:16 IST

Seats available in popular courses; admissions to commence on October 18

Delhi University released the third cut-off on Saturday with the required marks for admission to courses seeing a decline of 0.25% to 1.5%.

Even though the cut-offs continue to remain on the higher side, there is a glimmer of hope for students as seats in popular courses are still available.

Over 51,000 students have secured admissions to various colleges under the first two cut-offs. The admission process under the third cut-off will start on October 18.

BA (Honours) economics is open at Hansraj College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at a cut-off of 99%, while the course has been closed in Janki Devi Memorial College, Kalindi College, Kamala Nehru College, Kirori Mal College and Miranda House. The Indraprastha College for Women has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) economics at 98%, while at Ramjas College, the cut-off is pegged at 98.75%.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has kept the highest cut-off for the course at 99.5%. Sri Venkateswara College is seeking 98.5% for admission to the same course.

BA (Honours) English is available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, College of Vocational Studies, Daulat Ram College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Gargi College and Hansraj College. It is, however, closed at Hindu College and Bharati College.

The LSR has pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) English at 98.5%, down from 98.75%, while Hansraj and Kirori Mal College have pegged the cut-off at 98%.

Political Science (Honours), which is one of the most sought-after courses, is closed at Aryabhatta College, Miranda House and Hindu College. Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the highest cut-off for the course among all colleges at 99%, down from 99.5% in the second list.

Seats for the course are also available at ARSD (98%), Daulat Ram College (98.5%), DCAC (98%), Dyal Singh College (97.5%), Indraprastha College For Women (97%) and Kirori Mal College (98.75%).