March to Ravidas temple site stopped

Scores of people marching to offer prayers at the Ravidas temple site in Tughlakabad on Tuesday, a month after it was demolished on Supreme Court orders, were stopped by the police just short of the location.

Close to a hundred people, who had gathered at the Guru Ravidas Marg here and marched towards the temple site, performed rituals on the road after they were stopped by the police.

“We have made adequate security arrangements and have not allowed the people to reach the temple site. The rituals were performed peacefully,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said.