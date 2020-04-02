Many workers in Mayapuri stay back for salaries

While many factory workers, who were staying in the jhuggis of Mayapuri Industrial Area, have already left for their hometowns, the others who stayed back are awaiting their salaries and hope to resume work once the lockdown ends on April 14.

Shankar Ram from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who works at an idol-making factory, said he did not get his monthly salary of ₹8,000.

“I got ₹1,000 advance after which there was no word from the employer. On Wednesday, we were informed that we should go outside the factory on April 8 to collect the money,” he said.

“I am not going to the village because the word around is that the factories will reopen on April 15,” he added.

Sitting next to him, 19-year-old Sanjay from Amethi, who works in a jeans manufacturing factory, said from his monthly salary of ₹10,000, he has received ₹2,000 advance from the employer. “I have no idea when I will get the rest of the money,” he said, adding that he is managing with the help of his neighbour.

Gyanendra (30) belonging from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, a worker in a speaker manufacturing factory, said he is yet to get his salary of ₹8,200. “I don’t know when I will get the money. I am waiting till April 15 and if the lockdown continues, I will somehow leave for my village. How will I feed my family here?” he said.

The jhuggi residents said since they don’t have any toilets nearby, they go to a park for the same but now that too has become a problem.

“Civil Defence Officials with sticks in their hands are taking tours on bikes. They start harassing even when we go to the toilets. They don’t believe us,” said Prakash from Azamgarh, another worker.