Delhi

Many takers to learn Korean in the Capital

To meet the growing demand to learn the Korean language, the Korean Cultural Centre in the Capital has increased the number of seats from 300 last year to 4,200 this year.

The Centre had originally set the maximum capacity of seats this year at 600 for ‘Online Korean Language Hobby Classes’ but as registrations opened for the course that starts on February 6, the seats got occupied in two minutes after the opening of registration, the centre said. The class, which is a real-time non-face-to-face language course using the ZOOM platform, was started in August 2020, during the pandemic and had many takers.

Commenting on the popularity of learning Korean, Hwang IL-Yong, Director of Korean Cultural Centre says: ‘We are in discussion with CBSE for the best ways to expand Korean language education in Indian schools in 2021 as the language has been recommended as a foreign language by India’s New Education Policy in 2020.

