9 killed, 10 injured in Delhi godown fire

At least nine workers, including five women, died and ten others injured after a major fire broke out in a residential building illegally used as a cloth godown in Kirari area of Rohini in Delhi on Monday.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that a call was a fire in a house was received at 12.25 a.m. from Gali No. 10, Indra Enclave area of Kirari.

“Fire engines rushed to the location. It was found that fire was in cloth godown. The building where the fire broke out comprised of ground plus three upper floors. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor and some portion of the wall also collapsed. We have recovered three charred bodies from the second floor and 10 others were rushed to a hospital,” said Mr Garg.

It was found that the building has a single staircase. No safety equipments were found in the building, he added.

“Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital said that nine people, including five women, were declared brought dead,” a police officer said. Three have been admitted to the hospital while seven others were discharged after treatment.

The victims used to work and stay in the building. All deceased have been identified, the officer added.

Mr. Garg said the cooling operation is underway.