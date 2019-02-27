Many join hands to launch campaign for patients’ rights

Demanding regulation of rates in private hospitals, over hundred patients, their family members and health activists from six major networks gathered at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest on Tuesday. They voiced in unison for implementation of National Human Rights Commission’s Charter for patient rights.

‘Medical victims’ and activists from Delhi and several other States demanded that malpractices, gross overcharging and violation of patients’ rights in private hospitals must be brought to an end. The protest was organised by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, All India Patients Rights Group, Mahila Pragati Manch, People for Better Treatment, National Campaign for Right to Public Health and Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+).

The group has pledged to launch a nationwide campaign to uphold patients’ rights and stop exploitative practices in private hospitals. Women from low income communities, people living with HIV, health professionals and activists from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other States participated in the protest and formed a human chain to uphold patients’ rights and end malpractices in private hospitals.

List of demands

The protesters demanded “immediate implementation of NHRC’s charter for patient rights by Union Health Ministry, regulation of rates in private hospitals - care in private hospitals to be made affordable and creation of a patient-friendly grievance redressal mechanism to deal with complaints in private hospitals.”

At the demonstration, victims of medical malpractices narrated their harrowing experiences . Deepa from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, demanded that the charter of patients rights must now be implemented.