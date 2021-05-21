Many inoculation sites remain shut due to vaccine shortage

Volunteers at few other centres say only those in 45-plus category getting jabs

A number of inoculation sites across the Capital remained shut on Friday due to vaccine shortage. Meanwhile, volunteers at a few other sites said the centres, where people in the 18-44 age group were being given the jabs, are now vaccinating only those above 45.

Despite vaccination banners and notices put on its gates, Ishani Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Saket remained closed for inoculations on Friday.

‘Closed since May 14’

A guard at the school said: “The school has been shut for vaccination since May 14. There were four sites in this school and Covaxin was being administered here for the 18-44 age category. However, due to unavailability of vaccines, the sites are closed for over a week now.”

Delhi government schools across the city, which had been converted into vaccination sites, saw a steady rush of people. With controlled crowds, civil defence volunteers and police personnel in place, these sites paved the way for several people to get vaccinated over the past few weeks.

The Gargi Government Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Safdarjung Enclave was another site where the vaccination process for the 18-44 age category has been discontinued, said police personnel stationed at the gates.

“Till Thursday, Covishield was administered to people in the 18-44 age category. However, on Friday we did not see anyone from this category probably because there were no slots available. At the four sites inside the school, vaccines for the above 45-year category is being administered now. People in this category can walk in directly and do not require prior appointments,” a policeman at the school said. Outside one of the government schools in Malviya Nagar, where the vaccination process for both categories were being conducted, those receiving the shots said they felt relieved to have received at least one dose.

Waiting outside the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in the area, South Delhi resident Gaurav Chauhan, said: “I am here for my daughter’s vaccination process. All these days getting an appointment and a slot was proving to be difficult. However, in the last few days, reports of the shortage of vaccine had really made us tense. We saw how young people got affected in the second wave and now I am glad that my daughter will at least get her first dose. Hopefully, the supply chain will normalise soon.”

Civil defence volunteers present at the school said: “The vaccination drive has been going without a hitch in this school. As of Friday, Covishield is being administered to both categories of people and those above 45 can simply walk in.”