Many in city hail welfare schemes announced by PM at Red Fort

August 16, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Vishwakarma Yojana, aimed at helping people engaged in traditional craftsmanship, city residents, including weavers and barbers, who are likely to benefit from the scheme, said the announcement had come at just the right time.

Raghvi Shyam, a weaver who has been working in the city for over 20 years, said many practitioners of the trade, like her, were in desperate need of government support. “If the government doesn’t support us immediately, our craftsmanship will vanish,” she said.

During his speech at the Red Fort on Tuesday, the PM said the Central government will inaugurate the scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti. He added that the scheme “will benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly those from the OBC [Other Backward Classes] communities. The families of weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers will be empowered through the Vishwakarma Yojana, which will be launched with an allocation of around ₹13,000 - ₹15,000 crore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharafat Ali, a barber in Rohini Sector 9, said while the details of the scheme were unclear, he hoped that the programme addresses the needs of people like him.

“It should take into account our concerns like the escalating rent and electricity rates. I used to run a shop in a posh locality in Rohini Sector 14 until seven months ago, but had to move to Rajapur village because I could not afford the rent there,” he said.

During his speech, the PM also spoke about the Centre’s efforts in helping people rise above the poverty line through programmes such as the PM SVANidhi. Mr. Modi said the government had disbursed ₹50,000 crore to street vendors through this scheme.

However, some street vendors, such as 74-year-old Suraj Pal, who pushes a cart in Pitampura, said they were yet to receive any State help.

Aravind Unni, an urban researcher and activist who has worked extensively with street vendors, said while the PM SVANidhi scheme has benefited many, its implementation has left a lot to be desired.

“In our experience, depending upon which city you select, 20-40% of the street vendors have received some form of assistance from the PM SVANidhi scheme. However, many vendors are yet to receive the benefits,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT