Many firsts on the Magenta Line

With the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta Line operational from 5 p.m. on Monday, commuters will be able to travel from Noida to south Delhi in just 19-odd minutes. The section, that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, features several attractions which are a first for the Metro.

The trains, brought from South Korea, are more spacious. Each coach can accommodate at least 30 to 40 passengers more than the existing coaches.

Host of features

Platform screen doors have also been fixed in each of the nine stations to ensure passenger safety. These doors would be essential on this line as driverless trains can run on this stretch.

The travelling experience is also set to be more comfortable with the bulges between individual seats being smoothened out. Additional handrails have also been fixed on the sides of the entrances for passengers not seated.

The recent incident of a trial train rolling back and crashing into the wall of the Kalindi Kunj depot notwithstanding, the DMRC also assured that all trains are safe and additional care has been taken to ensure passenger safety inside the trains and on the platforms. “These trains can be driven without a driver, but we never said we are not going to have a driver in it. For at least two to three years we will operate them with drivers, till the passengers have full faith in the system,” the DMRC said in a statement.

There are other innovations as well. For example, the ticket vending machines have been affixed to walls to save space. The display boards inside trains have been automated — they will flash live scenes of the surroundings, CCTV footage, and name of the next station.