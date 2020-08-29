Many detained for protesting outside CM’s home demanding gym reopening

Members of Indian Gym Welfare Federation

Members of Indian Gym Welfare Federation were arrested after they tried to gather outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday to stage a protest in demand of reopening of gyms across the city, the police said.

Fifty-nine people, including three women, gathered outside the residence of Mr. Kejriwal in north Delhi’s Civil Lines and expressed their disappointment over the government’s decision to not open gyms yet, they said.

The detainees were taken to Civil Lines police station where they were formally arrested. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other Sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them.

They were released on bail later.

Before heading towards Mr. Kejriwal’s residence, the people staged a “chakka jam” at Safdarjung Madarsa which led to the blockage of vehicular movement for over an hour.