Many detained during demonstrations called by Jamia Coordination Committee at U.P. Bhavan

New Delhi

21 February 2020 01:39 IST

They were protesting against imposition of ‘draconian’ laws in State without permission: police

Nearly 100 people were detained by the police for holding demonstrations at Uttar Pradesh Bhavan at Chanakyapuri against the “imposition of draconian laws” in the State.

The demonstrations called by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) were being carried out despite not having received permission, as a consequence of which up to 65 men and 34 women were detained outside U.P. Bhavan, the police said. All the students who were taken to Mandir Marg police station were released by the evening, the JCC said.

Demonstrators demanded the release of Khafell Khan who has been booked under the National Security Act. The protest, meant to be a “gherao” was against various preventive detention laws as well as sedition charges being imposed on political and social activists across U.P.

Advertising

Advertising

“The U.P. Chief Minister continues to spread terror in the State openly. Innocent people are being thrown into jails. They are being slapped with draconian laws, such as UAPA, NSA and others. We demand that all political prisoners be released without delay. When the State turns rogue, who is going to protect the rights of the citizens?” a JCC representative said.

Students group KYS, which also participated in the protests, in a statement, attacked the U.P. government, saying that it had a “...complete disregard for people’s civil liberties and rights...” highlighting alleged action against the anti-CAA protesters. The group also stated that it condemned the CAA, the proposed NRC and the atrocities allegedly committed by the State government against protesters.