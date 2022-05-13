Delhi

14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station

Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, on May 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi May 13, 2022 22:48 IST
Updated: May 13, 2022 22:49 IST

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4:40 p.m., following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 p.m.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

Related Topics
accident (general)
disaster and accident
Read more...