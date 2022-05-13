14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station

14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Delhi’s Mundka metro stationNew Delhi May 13, 2022 22:48 IST
Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building.
A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.
Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside.
According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4:40 p.m., following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 p.m.
The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.
