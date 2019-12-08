43 dead in fire at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

At least 43 people have died and around 50 wounded after a major fire broke out in Anaj Mandi area in Central Delhi on Sunday morning.

A call about the fire was received at 5.22 a.m. following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. During the rescue operation, more than 52 people trapped in the building were shifted to hospital where at least 32 succumbed to injuries during treatment. Doctors say the death toll might rise. More details are awaited.

“A fire broke out in a building where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept. The building was also used to accommodate workers,” said a police officer. He added that the owner of the building has been arrested.

The injured were shifted to the LNJP hospital, the RML Hospital and the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Fire incident extremely horrific: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the incident extremely horrific and said that authorities are providing all possible assistance.

"The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and said he was saddened by the tragic incident.

Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Delhi minister Imran Hussain said that a probe will be conducted and action will be taken against those responsible.

(This is a developing story)