Manoj Tiwari takes out Chhath Rath Yatra to protest festival ban

New Delhi

10 October 2021 01:27 IST

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday began a ‘Chhath Rath Yatra’ from his constituency against the “Delhi government’s decision to ban the observance of the festival” at public places.

The BJP leader organised a public consultation at north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar to seek opinion on the ban on Chhath Puja in early November when other festive events in the run-up to it had been allowed.

“The unequivocal opinion was that Chhath Puja must be observed no matter what,” he said. Mr. Tiwari accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of harbouring disrespect for over 60 lakh Purvanchalis residing in the city.

He also issued an ultimatum to the Chief Minister to change his mind over the coming days failing which the Purvanchali population would take matters in its own hands regarding his “anti-Purvanchal mindset”.

“We give Mr. Kejriwal 48 hours to remove the ban on Chhath Puja failing which the people of Purvanchal will not only observe Chhat hPuja in spite of the ban but will also decide to uproot his government to protect its honour,” he added.