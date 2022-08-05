Manoj Tiwari issued challans for violating traffic norms during ‘Tiranga rally’

He was riding a motorcycle without helmet, licence, pollution control certificate: traffic police

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari riding a two-wheeler during the ‘Tiranga’ bike rally at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi traffic police on Thursday issued a slew of challans to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for violating traffic norms while riding a motorcycle as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in central Delhi’s Red Fort area, officers said.

Mr. Tiwari was fined for riding without a helmet, without a licence, without a Pollution Control Certificate and for not possessing a registration certificate, the Delhi police said in an official press statement.

Bike owner also fined

The police also issued a challan to the owner of the motorcycle for allowing an unauthorised person to ride it, the statement said.

Reacting to the police action, Mr. Tiwari tweeted, “Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in his photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two-wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friend needs you.”

The motorcycle rally, which started from the Red Fort, included several MPs and Central Ministers. It was organised to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.