Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture, demands probe; university says ‘rescheduled’

August 31, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha on Wednesday said Delhi University’s Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education (CPDHE) has cancelled a lecture he was set to deliver on September 4.

Mr. Jha, who is a professor in the Department of Social Work, DU, said the CPDHE had on August 18 extended an invite to him to deliver a lecture on ‘Political Social Work: New Opportunity for Practice’, but informed him on Wednesday that it has been cancelled “due to unavoidable circumstances”.

Demanding a probe into the matter, he said, “This is my university. I have studied here and I am teaching here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, and write in newspapers. But I cannot address the teachers of my university. What is the fear?” He added that he would write to the Prime Minister and the Education Minister to find out why the invitation extended to him had been cancelled.

Responding to the development, a university official said that the lecture had not been cancelled but “rescheduled”. However, the letter to Mr. Jha clearly states that the lecture was “cancelled”. Maya John, a member of DU’s Academic Council (the university’s apex decision-making body on academic matters), said the CPDHE’s move not only reeks of high-handedness, but is also an attempt to kill the spirit of academic freedom and rigour in the university.

“It reflects the growing tendency to expunge debate and discussion in the university by denying the space for diverse views to reach and engage various stakeholders within DU,” Ms. John said, adding that resource persons echoing the political ideology of the ruling dispensation are being allowed to hijack several faculty development programmes.

The Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (D.U.T.A.) — a coalition of various teachers’ associations that have come together to take on the right-wing National Democratic Teachers’ Federation (NDTF) ahead of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) election — also rallied behind Mr. Jha and questioned the arbitrary decision.

“The decision of the CPDHE is autocratic and reflects the fast-shrinking space for academic freedom and discussions. We strongly oppose this decision, which is a serious attack on the dignity and freedom of expression of a teacher,” A.N. Mishra, D.U.T.A. candidate for the post of DUTA president, said.

D.U.T.A. alleged that such exclusion is “typically carried out by leaving out persons with contrarian views”. “It is a disgrace for an eminent institution and strikes at the very idea of a university,” D.U.T.A. said.