“Manohar Lal is Chief Minister of entire State”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various development projects, in Faridabad, on October 27, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal was the “Chief Minister of the entire State” unlike his predecessors, who showed regional bias in the development of the State during their tenures. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had special attachment with Haryana and the Manohar-Modi duo had made it the number one State in the country.

Mr. Shah was addressing “Jan Utthan Rally” at Faridabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of four projects in the State worth around ₹6,600 crore.

Congratulating Mr. Lal and his team on completion of eight years in office, Mr. Shah said it was after a long time that Haryana had got a Chief Minister for the entire State. “Earlier, there would be a Chief Minister of Sirsa or a Chief Minister of Rohtak, but there was never a Chief Minister of the State. Our Manohar Lal is the Chief Minister of the entire State,” said Mr. Shah, accusing the previous governments of regionalism.

The Union Home Minister said that in Haryana that existed eight years ago, the formation of one government led to corruption while the other led to an increase in hooliganism, but Mr. Lal did not allow corruption during the eight years and also put an end to hooliganism in the State.

“In the end we saw the ‘3D’ government of Hooda (former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda). People see 3D movies, but only Mr. Hooda showed the ‘3D’ government in the country. The government of Dabaris, Damad and Dealers,” said Mr. Shah, taking a jibe at Mr. Hooda over allegations of corruption in land deals during his tenure.

Saying that Mr. Modi had sent a “Diwali Gift” for the people of Haryana, Mr. Shah laid the foundation stone of Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project costing about ₹5,618 crore and inaugurated the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory at Barhi in Sonipat district costing ₹590 crore. Besides, he also inaugurated the country's first longest elevated railway track built at Rohtak at a cost of ₹315.40 crore and a ₹106-crore Haryana Police residence complex at Bhondsi in Gurugram.

The Union Home Minister also mentioned the achievements of the Haryana government over the last eight years saying that it was the first State to become smoke-free and every house now had a gas stove. Haryana ranked second in terms of food grains and milk production in the country, he added.

Mr. Shah said that Haryana was the first to have an educated Panchayat in the country and the State was open-defecation-free. “Haryana has been ahead in every field with a growth rate of more than 6% and the growth rate of manufacturing has been 10%," said the Union Home Minister.