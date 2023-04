April 26, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Seema Sisodia, wife of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after her health deteriorated on Tuesday.

According to sources, she has been undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the central nervous system, for the past 23 years. Ms. Sisodia has difficulty in walking and sitting, they added.

