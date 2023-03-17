Manish Sisodia’s house allotted to new Delhi Minister Atishi

March 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

First-time Delhi Minister Atishi has been allotted the official residence of her mentor and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI last month and had resigned from the Cabinet subsequently.

A letter to this effect dated March 14 was issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) for bungalow number AB-17 on Mathura Road, Mr. Sisodia’s official residence since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2015. Previous occupants of the bungalow include the late Sheila Dixit; the former Chief Minister lived there from 1998 to 2004.

A senior PWD official said the allotment of the house to Ms. Atishi – who also has the PWD portfolio apart from Education, Power, Women and Child Development and Tourism – was a routine procedure since Mr. Sisodia had resigned.

‘Compliance with law’

AAP in a statement said it is the law that a Minister upon resigning from his/her office is bound to vacate the government residence occupied by them within 15 days. “This order is nothing but compliance with the law,” the party said, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the entire country feel that the arrest of Mr. Sisodia was unjustified and hence they stand behind him in support.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Opposition BJP saw the allotment of the house to Ms. Atishi as an admission of Mr. Sisodia being guilty in the excise case. “Arvind Kejriwal is working so hastily because he knows that Sisodia is guilty and will not be able to come out anytime soon,” said party spokesperson Harish Khurana. “The Chief Minister knows that he, too, will be dragged into this mess if he doesn’t disassociate from Sisodia.”

The PWD has sought Ms. Atishi’s acceptance within eight days of the date of issuance of the letter, failing which the allotment would stand cancelled.