Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Hanuman temple; visits Rajghat memorial, after release from Tihar jail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (August 10, 2024) offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, a day after he was released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 9, 2024) gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy "scam" and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

He reached the temple along with the AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Scores of party workers had gathered on the temple premises to greet him and raised slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" as he arrived.

Mr. Sisodia said, "May Lord Hanuman bless all the people of Delhi." AAP MP Singh said nothing will be achieved with politics of "hatred and revenge" and hoped Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is also out of jail soon.

After walking out of the Tihar jail on Friday evening, Mr. Sisodia said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution, and asserted that the same power will ensure the release of Kejriwal, who is in jail in the case.

Manish Sisodia pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat memorial

Apart from visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, Mr. Sisodia paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial.

Mr. Sisodia will visit the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg at around 12 noon to address party workers and leaders.

