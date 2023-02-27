ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Sisodia’s arrest is a bid to divert attention from Adani scam: CPI(M)

February 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The party said that the arrest is part of the ‘Modi government project to weaponise central investigative agencies to target the Opposition party leaders’

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was taken to CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, is an effort to divert attention from growing questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani, CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement in New Delhi.

The party said that the arrest is part of the “Modi government project to weaponise Central investigative agencies to target the Opposition party leaders.”

“The attack on Opposition leaders is also to divert attention from the increasing questions being raised about the nature of the relationship between the Prime Minister, the ruling party and its favoured big business houses like Adani,” the party said in a statement.

The agencies are working overtime in States ruled by the Opposition parties to destabilise the government. “Having failed to win elections by democratic means, the Modi regime is using Central agencies to undermine democracy in India targeting the opposition,” the statement added.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja also slammed the government for the move. “This is not a new trend. The government has been using the agencies against opposition leaders to intimidate them. Mr. Sisodia’s arrest is also part of the same series,” he said. 

