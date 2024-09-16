ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal; likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

Updated - September 16, 2024 11:06 am IST - New Delhi

The meeting is slated to be held at the Chief Minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (September 16, 2024), a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the Chief Minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The AAP national convener said that he would become Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

Kejriwal chose ‘trial by fire’ to prove his honesty: AAP  

A party functionary on Monday said, "Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next Chief Minister."

The meeting is slated to be held at the Chief Minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area.

CM ‘s resignation months ago would have spared people agony: Cong. 

Mr. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

