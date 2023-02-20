Manish Sisodia says CBI called him for questioning on February 26 in Delhi excise policy case

February 20, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 20 said he has been called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the city government's ongoing Budget exercise.

The agency had asked Mr. Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

The CBI had accepted Mr. Sisodia's application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon, officials said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mr. Sisodia said that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

ADVERTISEMENT