ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Sisodia says CBI called him for questioning on February 26 in Delhi excise policy case

February 20, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Sisodia said that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency

PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to the media on being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Police case, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 20 said he has been called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the city government's ongoing Budget exercise.

The agency had asked Mr. Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

The CBI had accepted Mr. Sisodia's application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing a press conference on Monday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mr. Sisodia said that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US