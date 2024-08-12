Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia prayed at the Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk on the auspicious Monday (August 12, 2024) of Shravan month, saying he does not have hatred against anyone.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, who walked out of Tihar jail after 17 months on Friday (August 9, 2024), visited the temple in the morning for worshipping Lord Shiva.

"Lord Shiva is the symbol of love. Those who have Lord Shiva in their heart, cannot have hatred for others. I sought his blessings to keep seeing his presence in everything," Mr. Sisodia told PTI Videos.

Mr. Sisodia, who is considered number two in the AAP, has boosted the morale of the leaders and volunteers and immediately began preparations for the Delhi Assembly polls early next year.

He will hold a meeting with party MLAs later in the day to discuss the political situation in Delhi. Mr. Sisodia will also go on a 'padyatra' to reach out to people of the city, on August 14.

