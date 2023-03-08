ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Sisodia kept with other inmates in Tihar jail: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

March 08, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens

PTI

Officials had earlier said that Manish Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on March 8 alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘vipassana’ cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Mr. Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

ALSO READ
ED summons K. Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Also Read | Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

Mr. Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Mr. Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do vipassana meditation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US