Manish Sisodia kept with other inmates in Tihar jail: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj

March 08, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on March 8 alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘vipassana’ cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Mr. Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Also Read | Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

Mr. Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Mr. Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen.

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do vipassana meditation.