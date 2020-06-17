Manish Sisodia inspects 50 isolation coaches

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inspected 50 coaches stationed at Shakur Basti railway station that have been converted into isolation centres for COVID-19 patients.
Mr. Sisoidia said that these are the first 50 of the 500 railway coaches provided by the Center to augment bed capacity after a meeting was held with Home Minister Amit Shah.
After his inspection, Mr. Sisodia said that the soaring temperatures and the heat woud make it difficult for the medical staff to operate while wearing heavy PPE kits when patients would be sent to the coaches. “We are trying our best to improve the infrastructure and to come up with a solution to this, so that we can begin deploying staff and admitting patients at these isolation centres,” he said.
As a measure to increase bed capacity, the Delhi government has been trying to convert railway coaches and banquet halls into COVID-19 dedicated facilities.
