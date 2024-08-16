Manish Sisodia greets Arvind Kejriwal on birthday; says Delhi CM fighting ‘toughest battle against dictatorship’

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia extended birthday wishes to jailed Delhi Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal and said the party supremo has been fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country". The AAP will hold a series of events to celebrate Mr. Kejriwal's birthday.

Going back to jail as I raised voice against dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal

"Happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country. We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Mr. Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on 'X'. The former Deputy Chief Minister will also commence his foot march in the evening.

In a post on 'X', the AAP said, "Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed." Delhi Minister Atishi described Mr. Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

"Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model. Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail and the favourite Chief Minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.