Manish Sisodia extends birthday wishes to ‘guru’ Arvind Kejriwal

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday extended birthday wishes to his “dear friend and political guru” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a post in Hindi on X even as party workers gathered outside Tihar Jail, where Mr. Kejriwal is lodged, and cut a birthday cake.

Several political leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, also wished Mr. Kejriwal on X. “I hope you stay healthy and happy. India is with you in this war against injustice,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Sisodia said the jailed CM has been fighting “the toughest battle against dictatorship”.

“We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country’s democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal,” said the former Deputy CM.

“Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed,” AAP said in a post on X.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a “revolutionary of modern India” and expressed confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the case. However, he was subsequently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a related case and continues to remain in jail. The AAP chief’s bail plea in the CBI case is pending before the apex court.

Mr. Sisoida also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the first time after being released from Tihar Jail. Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Mr. Mann told reporters, “Today, I met the leader and the person who has brought about a revolution in education. He came out of jail after one-and-a-half years by breaking the shackles of dictatorship. When nothing was found against him, we got justice from the court.” He said AAP will become stronger with Mr. Sisodia’s release.

The former Deputy CM also began a padayatra on Friday in Greater Kailash. The yatra will cover all 70 constituencies of the Capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

