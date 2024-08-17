GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manish Sisodia extends birthday wishes to ‘guru’ Arvind Kejriwal

Published - August 17, 2024 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Manish Sisodia interacted with people during a padayatra on Friday.

Manish Sisodia interacted with people during a padayatra on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday extended birthday wishes to his “dear friend and political guru” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a post in Hindi on X even as party workers gathered outside Tihar Jail, where Mr. Kejriwal is lodged, and cut a birthday cake.

Several political leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, also wished Mr. Kejriwal on X. “I hope you stay healthy and happy. India is with you in this war against injustice,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Sisodia said the jailed CM has been fighting “the toughest battle against dictatorship”.

“We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country’s democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal,” said the former Deputy CM.

“Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed,” AAP said in a post on X.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a “revolutionary of modern India” and expressed confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the case. However, he was subsequently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a related case and continues to remain in jail. The AAP chief’s bail plea in the CBI case is pending before the apex court.

Mr. Sisoida also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the first time after being released from Tihar Jail. Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Mr. Mann told reporters, “Today, I met the leader and the person who has brought about a revolution in education. He came out of jail after one-and-a-half years by breaking the shackles of dictatorship. When nothing was found against him, we got justice from the court.” He said AAP will become stronger with Mr. Sisodia’s release.

The former Deputy CM also began a padayatra on Friday in Greater Kailash. The yatra will cover all 70 constituencies of the Capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

Related Topics

Delhi / election / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.