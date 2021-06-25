Manish Sisodia denies BJP claim of ‘report’ that Delhi inflated oxygen demand by four times

Manish Sisodia

‘BJP has become Bharatiya Jhagadalu Party and keeps fighting with someone every day by telling lies,’ the AAP leader and Deputy CM said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied the existence of a “report”, as claimed by BJP leaders, which states that the oxygen demand in Delhi was inflated by four times during the peak of COVID-19.

“From today morning, BJP is abusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the basis of a so-called report on oxygen. There is no such report. No such report exists. BJP is lying,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Supreme Court had formed an oxygen audit committee. We talked to many members of this oxygen audit committee. They all said that they have not signed any such report, they said they have not approved any report. Then which report is this [the one BJP is talking about],” he said.

The BJP leaders were alleging that the so-called report states that the oxygen demand in Delhi was inflated by four times. “I challenge you, get the report which has been approved and signed by members of the oxygen audit committee. BJP leaders should be ashamed. They sit in BJP headquarters and make a report and call it the oxygen committee’s report,” he said.

“BJP has become ‘Bharatiya Jhagadalu Party’ and keeps fighting with someone every day by telling lies,” the AAP leader said.