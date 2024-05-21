Delhi Excise Policy case: Delhi High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on May 21 rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam.

In the High Court, Mr. Sisodia had challenged a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed on the ground that the stage was not right for granting bail to Mr. Sisodia.

The High Court had continued the interim relief earlier granted to Mr. Sisodia by the trial court to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody during the pendency of the pleas.

The trial court dismissed Mr. Sisodia's bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

According to the CBI and ED, which are probing the cases against Mr. Sisodia, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

In the April 30 order, the special judge denied the relief, saying the stage was not right for granting bail to Mr. Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested the former Deputy Chief Minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

Mr. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

The High Court had dismissed Mr. Sisodia's bail pleas in the CBI and the ED cases on May 30 and July 3 last year.

(With agency inputs)