Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against BJP leaders

Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, and others for making false allegations regarding his involvement in corruption of ₹2,000 crore in the building of classrooms of Delhi Government schools

January 05, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
The trial court dismissed an application filed by BJP leaders seeking discharge against serving notice of accusation in the defamation case filed by Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi High Court on January 5 stayed the trial court proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Sisodia had filed a case against several BJP leaders in 2019 for alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools in a press conference.

Also Read | Sisodia is Kejriwal’s ‘corruption agent’, says the BJP

"The accused persons were issued summons by a court on November 28, 2019, in the case," the court noted.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Thursday after going through the details of the hearing in the matter decided to stay the proceedings going before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Rouse Avenue Court.

The court also sought a response from Manish Sisodia on the plea moved by the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans. Senior Advocate Kirti Uppal and Advocate Pavan Narang appeared for the BJP leaders.

Recently the trial court dismissed an application filed by BJP leaders seeking discharge against serving notice of accusation in the defamation case.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana in 2019 for “making false allegations”.

Mr. Sisodia in the defamation case stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory, intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

