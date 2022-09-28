Manish Sisodia could be arrested next: Aam Aadmi Party

“BJP has nothing else to do, but to crush Kejriwal’s increasing popularity and crush the AAP,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 12:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vijay Nair, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communication head, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, the AAP on September 28 said that senior party leader Manish Sisodia could be arrested next.

How new excise policy turned into a political battleground in Delhi

“First Satyendar Jain, then Amanatullah Khan, now Vijay Nair. Next, they will arrest Manish Sisodia... BJP has nothing else to do, but to crush Kejriwal’s increasing popularity and crush the AAP... Every worker of AAP should be ready to go to jail. If they can put Vijay Nair in jail, they can put any AAP worker in jail,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Delhi Excise Policy | A political battle between AAP & BJP

“AAP is growing in Gujarat. Because of this, they [BJP] think that we’ll win the whole country and they want to crush Kejriwal,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the ban on PFI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Any organisation doing illegal activities in the country or is spreading hate, there should be lawful action against them.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
New Delhi
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app