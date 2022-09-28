Manish Sisodia could be arrested next: Aam Aadmi Party

AAP MP Sanjay Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vijay Nair, who is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communication head, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, the AAP on September 28 said that senior party leader Manish Sisodia could be arrested next.

“First Satyendar Jain, then Amanatullah Khan, now Vijay Nair. Next, they will arrest Manish Sisodia... BJP has nothing else to do, but to crush Kejriwal’s increasing popularity and crush the AAP... Every worker of AAP should be ready to go to jail. If they can put Vijay Nair in jail, they can put any AAP worker in jail,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“AAP is growing in Gujarat. Because of this, they [BJP] think that we’ll win the whole country and they want to crush Kejriwal,” he added.

On the ban on PFI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Any organisation doing illegal activities in the country or is spreading hate, there should be lawful action against them.”