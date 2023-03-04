ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi excise scam case | Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody extended by 2 days till March 6; bail plea to be heard on March 10

March 04, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Rouse Avenue Court posts the hearing on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to March 10, at 2 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on March 4 extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody by two days. Mr. Sisodia was arrested on Feb. 26 in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court posted the hearing on Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea to March 10, at 2 p.m.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal directed the agency to produce the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader before court on March 6.

The CBI had sought three more days of custody of Mr. Sisodia after producing him before the court on expiry of his three-day remand granted earlier.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail

The CBI’s plea was opposed by Mr. Sisodia’s lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

Mr. Sisodia said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand.

After the order was pronounced, Mr. Sisodia told the court that although the CBI was treating him well in its custody, repeated questions were causing mental harassment.

The court then asked the CBI not to ask him repeated questions.

Also read: Delhi excise policy case | ED arrests 10th accused on money laundering charges

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises. The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

The CBI on February 26 evening arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(With inputs from PTI)

