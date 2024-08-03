Manipur’s Hmar Inpui dissolves Jiribam units for participating in peace meetings

“The Apex tribal body of the Hmar community in Manipur has now dissolved its Jiribam unit for participating in a recent peace meeting with the Meitei community brokered by the district administration and security forces,” according to a statement issued by the Hmar Inpui.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hmar Inpui, in its statement, said that it had passed a resolution on August 2 declaring the initiatives agreed upon in the peace meeting of August 1 as “null and void”, noting that it had discouraged these peace efforts even when they were being started in early July.

Manipur conflict: What would it take to restore normalcy? | In Focus podcast

This came a day after a peace meeting was held between representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities of Jiribam in neighbouring Assam’s Cachar district. At the meeting, a resolution was signed by representatives of civil society organisations of both communities, including those of the Hmar Inpui in Jiribam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This resolution of August 1 said both sides had agreed to try and prevent arson and firing incidents; cooperate with all security forces in Jiribam; facilitate coordinated movements; and meet again after August 15.

In its statement issued a day after this meeting and resolution, the Hmar Inpui said, “Hmar Inpui in its resolution dated August 2, 2024 dissolved Hmar Inpui, Jiribam Region and all its affiliated organisations under Jiribam jurisdiction.”

The Hmar body went on to say that it was also warning the individuals who participated in the peace meetings to “stop their blind and selfish efforts”, adding that they appeared to be bowing to the “whims and fancies of a divisive and communal government under the leadership of Mr. Biren Singh... They shall not represent Hmar in any manner, anywhere, anytime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex tribal body said that it was resolute in its stand to strengthen the “collective interests and movement for total separation of the Zohnathlak peoples from Manipur for all time to come”.

Fresh violence in Manipur’s Jiribam within 24 hours of agreement to restore normalcy

“Any peace initiative ought to bear the approval and prior, informed consent of Hmar Inpui, General Headquarters. We shall never be a partner to a divisive coterie that design pieces and morsel of elusive peace that is thwarted to divide the great cause that we are collectively fighting for... Hmar Inpui believes in just peace,” the body said in its statement.

“On the day this statement came disowning the peace meeting of August 1, a Meitei house in the Lalpani area of Jiribam was torched by miscreants,” the police said, adding the family living in it had fled to safety. The police said that the arson appeared to be an attempt to derail the peace efforts that were being undertaken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.